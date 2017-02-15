Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 2.15.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Trump thought this wouldn’t happen under him: “Four Russian aircraft flew in an ‘unsafe and unprofessional’ manner near a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, according to the Pentagon.”
* California: “After a mandatory evacuation was reduced to a ‘warning’ around Lake Oroville, California, many residents are still wary Wednesday about returning home as days of rain still threaten to compromise the spillway of America’s tallest dam.”
* Israel: “President Donald Trump said he would support the peace agreement Israel and Palestinians ‘like the best’ in a joint press conference during which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed against Palestinian efforts to reach a deal.”
* ACA: “Humana announced on Tuesday that it would no longer offer health insurance coverage in the state marketplaces created under the federal health care law, becoming the first major insurer to cast a no-confidence vote over selling individual plans on the public exchanges for 2018.”
* In related news: “The Trump administration has canceled plans to tighten enforcement of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. The Obama administration’s plan was designed to strengthen the law. The Trump administration’s decision could weaken it.”
* NATO: “Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued an ultimatum Wednesday to allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, warning that if they do not boost their defense spending to goals set by the alliance, the United States may alter its relationship with them.”
* Climate: “You could call the Groundhog’s Feb. 2 declaration of six more weeks of winter fake news or alternative facts. Since Punxsutawney Phil’s pronouncement, spring-like weather has overtaken much of the nation. And some of the month’s warmest weather with respect to normal is yet to come.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Trump thought this wouldn’t happen under him: “Four Russian aircraft flew in an ‘unsafe and unprofessional’ manner near a U.S. Navy destroyer in the Black Sea, according to the Pentagon.”
* California: “After a mandatory evacuation was reduced to a ‘warning’ around Lake Oroville, California, many residents are still wary Wednesday about returning home as days of rain still threaten to compromise the spillway of America’s tallest dam.”
* Israel: “President Donald Trump said he would support the peace agreement Israel and Palestinians ‘like the best’ in a joint press conference during which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed against Palestinian efforts to reach a deal.”
* ACA: “Humana announced on Tuesday that it would no longer offer health insurance coverage in the state marketplaces created under the federal health care law, becoming the first major insurer to cast a no-confidence vote over selling individual plans on the public exchanges for 2018.”
* In related news: “The Trump administration has canceled plans to tighten enforcement of the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. The Obama administration’s plan was designed to strengthen the law. The Trump administration’s decision could weaken it.”
* NATO: “Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued an ultimatum Wednesday to allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, warning that if they do not boost their defense spending to goals set by the alliance, the United States may alter its relationship with them.”
* Climate: “You could call the Groundhog’s Feb. 2 declaration of six more weeks of winter fake news or alternative facts. Since Punxsutawney Phil’s pronouncement, spring-like weather has overtaken much of the nation. And some of the month’s warmest weather with respect to normal is yet to come.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.