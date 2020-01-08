Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.8.20

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Plane crash in Iran: “A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed after takeoff in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all on board the Boeing 737-800, according to Ukrainian officials…. It is unclear how the plane went down, but video from the crash site showed what appeared to be pieces of an aircraft fuselage, an engine and other debris on the outskirts of Iran’s capital.”

* This isn’t quite the way Trump described it earlier today: “The Iranian missile strike on American locations in Iraq on Tuesday was a calibrated event intended to cause minimal American casualties, give the Iranians a face-saving measure and provide an opportunity for both sides to step back from the brink of war, according to senior U.S. officials in Washington and the Middle East.”

* A big vote tomorrow: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Wednesday that the House will vote Thursday on a war powers resolution to limit the Trump administration’s military actions against Iran.”

* The Treasury Department apparently doesn’t want this information to emerge until after the election: “The Trump administration is seeking to delay a Democratic effort to require the Secret Service to disclose how much it spends protecting President Trump and his family when they travel – until after the 2020 election, according to people familiar with the discussions.”

* The latest in a series of controversies surrounding Trump’s inaugural committee: “A major donor to President Trump’s inaugural committee intends to plead guilty to obstruction of justice, the man’s attorney said Tuesday, after federal prosecutors filed a new charge alleging that the wealthy investor backdated a check and deleted emails to hinder an investigation into where he got the money he ultimately gave the committee.”

* The second sentence in this paragraph probably matters more than the first: “Facebook says it is banning ‘deepfake’ videos, the false but realistic clips created with artificial intelligence and sophisticated tools, as it steps up efforts to fight online manipulation. But the policy leaves plenty of loopholes.”

* Disability benefits: “Some Americans could lose Social Security Disability Insurance benefits under a recent Trump administration proposal – a change that could affect thousands of people but that has received little attention since it was first floated in November.”

See you tomorrow.