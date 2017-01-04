Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.4.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Turkey: “The Turkish authorities said on Wednesday that they had identified the fugitive gunman who went on a deadly rampage at an upscale Istanbul nightclub in the early hours of New Year’s Day, although they did not release his name.”
* Iraq: “American troops have been operating alongside Iraqi forces inside of ISIS-held Mosul, a coalition spokesperson acknowledged for the first time Wednesday. ‘They have been in the city at different times,’ Col. John Dorrian said during a teleconference briefing Wednesday morning.”
* An important hire: “Former Attorney General Eric Holder will back the California Legislature in potential legal clashes with the incoming Trump administration. Holder, currently a partner at the law firm Covington & Burling, will serve as an adviser and outside counsel to help ‘resist any attempts to roll back the progress California has made’ – in particular with climate change, health care, civil rights and immigration issues, legislative leaders said Wednesday.”
* Netanyahu might pardon him: “An Israeli soldier was convicted of manslaughter Wednesday for fatally shooting an unarmed Palestinian assailant as he lay wounded – ending a trial that sharply divided Israel and could bring more showdowns as backers push for a hero-style pardon.”
* South Carolina: “Speaking in public for the first time about the massacre of nine people at a South Carolina church, avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof tried to assure jurors on Wednesday that ‘there is nothing wrong with me psychologically.’”
* Kentucky Republicans “opened 2017 by introducing a slate of anti-union bills in both chambers of the state legislature, including legislation that would make the state the last in the South to adopt a so-called ‘right-to-work’ law.”
* You don’t say: “The oil industry’s top lobbyist said companies are looking forward to a pro-oil, anti-regulation agenda from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress.”
* This is so obviously true, it’s painful that it even needs to be said: “Treasury Secretary Jack Lew is urging Congress to effectively kill the national debt limit, arguing it now poses too great a risk to remain a policy tool.”
* Good to know: “For the first time, scientists have nailed down a source of fast radio bursts, one of astronomy’s most enigmatic phenomena. A dim dwarf galaxy 2.5 billion light years from Earth is sending out the mysterious millisecond-long blasts of radio waves, researchers report Wednesday in Nature and Astrophysical Journal Letters.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
