Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 12.4.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Quite a day: “Three prominent legal scholars testified Wednesday at the House Judiciary Committee that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses when he attempted to condition a White House visit by the Ukrainian president and aid to the country on the launching of political investigations.”

* Adding to the list of Trump’s foreign failures: “President Donald Trump barreled out of the NATO gathering here ever more the global outsider, passing up a high-profile presidential moment as impeachment bore down on him back home.”

* In related news: “President Donald Trump blasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as ‘two-faced’ on Wednesday after Trudeau was caught on an open mic with other world leaders discussing the NATO meeting in London and referencing Trump’s lengthy press conferences.”

* As part of that same story, let’s also note that Trump was overheard saying earlier today, “That was funny when I said the guy’s two-faced.” (The president’s definition of “funny” is odd.)

* One more NATO-related item, since the Trump/Erdogan relationship has become so controversial: “President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning participated in an unannounced meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following months of scrutiny over the administration’s posture toward Ankara and controversial shifts in Syria policy.”

* A rare example of bipartisanship: “Robocalls have seemingly done the impossible: Unite a toxically divided Washington. A sweeping 417-3 House vote Wednesday left Congress on the verge of passing legislation aimed at knocking back the billions of unwanted automated phone calls that torment Americans each month, amid hopes the Senate can send the measure to President Donald Trump by Christmas.”

* I think he’s trying to kill irony: “Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee … argued Democrats are crafting ‘conspiracy theories’ in an attempt to control the narrative on impeachment.”

* I have some questions for the 71 members who opposed the measure: “The House on Tuesday passed a resolution disapproving of Russia being included in future Group of Seven (G-7) summits in a 339-71 vote on Tuesday.”

See you tomorrow.