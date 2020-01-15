Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.15.20

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Today’s vote was 228 to 193: “The House voted on Wednesday to send the impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the seven House Democrats who will serve as the ‘managers’ in the trial, which is set to start next week.”

* I’ll have more on this tomorrow: “President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He signed phase one of a hard-fought trade deal Wednesday, capping a bitter 18-month battle between the world’s two largest economies that has roiled markets and slowed economic growth worldwide.”

* An important court order: “A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that allowed state and local governments to refuse the resettling of refugees, finding the policy likely ‘unlawful.’”

* Shake-up in Moscow: “Russia’s prime minister and its entire government resigned Wednesday as part of sweeping constitutional changes that could see President Vladimir Putin extend his hold on power.”

* Hmm: “The State Department abruptly canceled two classified congressional briefings Wednesday that were supposed to focus on embassy security and the U.S. relationship with Iran, Capitol Hill aides said, infuriating lawmakers and staffers seeking answers on the fallout from President Donald Trump’s decision to kill a senior Iranian general.”

* Puerto Rico: “The Department of Housing and Urban Development will allow Puerto Rico to access more than $8 billion in blocked disaster aid funding, ending a months-long hold by the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* New evidence for Trump to ignore: “The past decade was the hottest ever recorded on the planet, driven by an acceleration of temperature increases in the past five years, according to data released Wednesday. The findings, released jointly by NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, detail a troubling trajectory: 2019 was the second-hottest year on record, trailing only 2016. The past five years each rank among the five hottest since record-keeping began. And 19 of the hottest 20 years have occurred during the past two decades.”

* Epstein is gone, the revelations are not: “Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused and trafficked young women and girls, some as young as 13, on his two private islands in the Caribbean over nearly two decades, the top law enforcement official in the Virgin Islands announced at a news conference Wednesday.”

* Esper faces criticism for telling the truth: “Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs swiped at Defense Secretary Mark Esper tonight for saying he has not seen any direct intel backing up what President Donald Trump claimed about threats to four embassies if they didn’t take out Qasem Soleimani.”

See you tomorrow.