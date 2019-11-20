Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 11.20.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Quite a day: “Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, testified Wednesday in what was the most anticipated public hearing yet in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.”

* Israel: “Former military chief of staff Benny Gantz said Wednesday that he could not form Israel’s next government, prolonging the country’s political uncertainty after deadlocked elections in September.”

* Remember when Trump said this deal was already done? “Trade talks between the U.S. and China are in danger of hitting an impasse, threatening to derail the Trump administration’s plan for a limited ‘phase-one’ pact this year, according to former administration officials and others following the talks.”

* Edward Gallagher: “The Navy will review whether a sailor who was convicted of posing with the corpse of an ISIS fighter before President Donald Trump intervened should be allowed to remain in the elite SEAL corps, along with three of his supervising officers, a defense official told NBC News on Tuesday night.”

* Hong Kong: “The U.S. Senate, in a unanimous vote, passed legislation on Tuesday aimed at protecting human rights in Hong Kong amid China’s crackdown on a pro-democracy protest movement that has gripped the vital financial center for months.”

* Open Skies Treaty: “The Trump administration and House Democrats are clashing on another foreign policy front, with the fate of a landmark international treaty that allows U.S. intelligence flights over Russia hanging in the balance.”

* By all appearances, she’ll need a good lawyer: “Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was indicted on multiple charges Wednesday, including wire fraud and tax evasion, in connection with the sales of her self-published children’s books.”

* Oh, Florida: “Two former city officials in Lynn Haven, Fla. and three business executives have been indicted on charges that they conspired to fraudulently take $5 million meant for hurricane disaster aid from the federal government.”

See you tomorrow.