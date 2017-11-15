Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 11.15.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Zimbabwe: “The decadeslong rule of President Robert Mugabe appeared to be at an end Wednesday after Zimbabwe’s military took over state television to announce that he was in custody. Army chiefs told viewers that the 93-year-old Mugabe – the world’s oldest head of state – and his family were “safe and sound” as tanks were seen on the streets of the capital, Harare.”

* The ACA news continues to impress: “Enrollments on the federal Obamacare marketplace were 46 percent higher in the first two weeks of November from the same period last year, officials said Wednesday.”

* Senate Republicans voted together once again today to confirm “the former leader of a coal company with a record of serious safety violations to become the country’s top regulator of miner health and safety.”

* AUMF: “In a rare exercise of its war-making role, the House of Representatives on Monday overwhelmingly passed a resolution explicitly stating that U.S. military assistance to Saudi Arabia in its war in Yemen is not authorized under legislation passed by Congress to fight terrorism or invade Iraq.”

* The final vote was 50 to 47: “The Senate on Tuesday narrowly confirmed Steven Bradbury to join the Department of Transportation, with two Republicans voting with Democrats in opposition over Bradbury’s authorship of so-called torture memos during the George W. Bush administration.”

* DACA: “Dozens of young immigrants mailed renewal forms weeks before they were due. But their paperwork was delayed in the mail and then denied for being late.”

* Donald Trump’s recent order doesn’t seem especially relevant: “An active-duty service member underwent gender transition surgery Tuesday in the first such procedure approved under a waiver allowing the Pentagon to pay for the operation.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.