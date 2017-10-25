Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 10.25.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* North Korea: “Diplomatic efforts between the United States and North Korea are in peril with Pyongyang shunning talks in response to President Donald Trump’s increased public attacks on Kim Jong Un, according to multiple U.S. government and congressional officials.”

* School shooting: “Authorities searched Wednesday for a suspect in a shooting that killed a Grambling State University student and his friend after an altercation on the Louisiana college’s campus. Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone said the suspect and victims knew each other ‘to some extent’ and stressed that the shooting wasn’t random or an act of terrorism.”

* Former President George H.W. Bush apologized today “after actress Heather Lind said he groped her as they posed for a picture at an event a few years ago – and that his wife, Barbara Bush, saw it happen.”

* NAACP: “The nation’s oldest civil rights organization, citing a ‘troubling pattern of disturbing incidents,’ urged travelers – particularly those who are African American – to rethink whether they should fly with American Airlines.”

* In case you missed last night’s show: “The Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office is pursuing an investigation into possible money laundering by Paul Manafort, said three people familiar with the matter, adding to the federal and state probes concerning the former Trump campaign chairman.”

* This case is still percolating along: “The judge in former Rep. Aaron Schock’s corruption case threw out two of the charges pending against him and left open the possibility that others could be dismissed before his trial begins in January.”

* He’s apparently not done being embarrassing: “U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown told a New Zealand website Wednesday that he accepted advice that he should be more culturally aware after a U.S. inquiry into his conduct at a Peace Corps event in Samoa.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.