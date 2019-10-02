Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 10.2.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* North Korea “fired a ballistic missile from the sea on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said, a suggestion that it may have tested an underwater-launched missile for the first time in three years ahead of a resumption of nuclear talks with the United States this weekend.”

* It’s about time: “The Department of Homeland Security is beginning to address white supremacist terrorism as a primary security threat, breaking with a decade of flagging attention after bigoted mass shooters from New Zealand to Texas took the lives of nearly 100 people in the last six months.”

* Perry’s role is worth keeping an eye on: “Democrats investigating a whistleblower’s allegations against President Donald Trump pressed Rick Perry on Tuesday for information about his May travels to Ukraine, opening a rare window into the energy secretary’s role as an emissary for some of the administration’s most sensitive international missions.”

* A curious time for Sigal Mandelker to depart: “The Trump administration’s top sanctions chief – responsible for wielding the financial firepower of the world’s most powerful economy as the White House’s primary foreign policy tool – is leaving for the private sector, top U.S. Treasury officials said.”

* Good luck with that: “Speaking with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday night, [President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani] proposed bringing a lawsuit against House Democrats for investigating the president in the wake of revelations involving Trump’s interactions with Ukraine.”

* Israel: “A long-brewing corruption case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shifted to the next phase Wednesday, escalating the embattled premier’s legal peril even as he fights to retain office following last month’s closely divided election.”

* I was surprised to see Sonny Perdue say this out loud and in public: “President Donald Trump’s agriculture secretary said Tuesday during a stop in Wisconsin that he doesn’t know if the family dairy farm can survive as the industry moves toward a factory farm model.”

* There’s a fascinating larger context to this: “The State Department has declared El Salvador safer for American travelers after advising them to avoid it since at least 2013, saying that it’s now safe to travel to the country if they exercise ‘increased caution.’”

* Another angle to keep an eye on: “Lawyers for the House of Representatives revealed on Monday that they have reason to believe that the grand-jury redactions in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report show that President Donald Trump lied about his knowledge of his campaign’s contacts with WikiLeaks.”

* The latest in a series of related decisions: “The Trump administration is disbanding two federal advisory boards focused on protecting marine life and battling invasive species.”

See you tomorrow.