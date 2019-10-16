Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 10.16.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Trump’s latest tantrum: “Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday angrily walked out of a White House meeting with President Donald Trump after he had a ‘meltdown,’ according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

* Maybe this put Trump on edge: “The House on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to condemn President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria. Despite stark divisions over Democrats’ Trump impeachment inquiry, Democrats and Republicans banded together and approved a nonbinding resolution by 354-60 vote.”

* Rudy’s many associates: “David Correia, the fourth defendant in a campaign finance case involving business associates of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, was arrested Wednesday morning at a New York City airport, officials said.”

* On the Hill today: Michael McKinley, the former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo until his sudden resignation last week, told House impeachment investigators Wednesday that career diplomats were mistreated during his tenure and that some had their careers derailed for political reasons, according to people familiar with his testimony.

* In related news: “Acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor left Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday for Washington D.C. after House Democrats requested he appear for a Tuesday deposition in the investigation into President Trump’s alleged misconduct involving Ukraine, NBC News has confirmed.”

* GM: “The United Auto Workers and General Motors have reached a tentative deal to end the union’s four-week strike against the automaker.”

* New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) today signed a measure “that would allow the state to pursue charges against people who have received a presidential pardon – a law seen as a direct shot at President Donald Trump.”

* Sadly predictable: “The Trump administration Tuesday proposed allowing logging on more than half of Alaska’s 16.7 million-acre Tongass National Forest, the largest intact temperate rainforest in North America.”

See you tomorrow.