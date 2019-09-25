Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.25.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A new national Quinnipiac poll shows Elizabeth Warren inching past Joe Biden, 27% to 25%, in the race of the Democratic presidential nomination. Bernie Sanders is third with 16%, and Pete Buttigieg, at 7%, was the only other candidate above 5%. In August, Quinnipiac showed Biden leading Warren by 13 points.

* Also of interest from the same poll: among African-American Democrats, Biden’s lead over Warren in July was 49 points. Now, it’s 21 points.

* To the surprise of no one, Donald Trump’s political operation is trying to raise money off the House Democrats’ impeachment effort.

* In New Hampshire, a Monmouth poll released yesterday showed Warren narrowly leading Biden, 27% to 25%. Sanders is third with 12%, followed by Buttigieg at 10%. No other candidate reached double digits.

* In California, a new UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll, conducted for the Los Angeles Times, found Warren leading Biden, 29% to 22%. Sanders was third with 19%, while Kamala Harris, in her home state, was fourth with 8%.

* The former vice president has not, however, lost his lead in all of the latest polls: a national Emerson poll released yesterday showed Biden narrowly leading Warren, 25% to 23%, with Sanders very close behind at 22%. As Rachel noted on last night’s show, this is the same poll that found Andrew Yang at 8%.

* Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, still struggling to break through in the Democratic presidential race, endorsed the impeachment process against Trump yesterday. Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang reached the same conclusion yesterday. Tulsi Gabbard, however, criticized impeachment as “divisive.”

* Speaking of the Hawaii congresswoman, Gabbard was at 2% support in New Hampshire in the aforementioned Monmouth poll, which appears to qualify her for next month’s presidential primary debate.

* And with just six weeks remaining before Kentucky’s gubernatorial election, incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin (R) shook up his campaign leadership this week, shifting operational control to Michael Antonopoulos, a longtime GOP strategist.