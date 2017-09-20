Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.20.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump reiterated his support for appointed Sen. Luther Strange (R-Alabama) this morning, not because the Republican is doing a great job, but because he’s been “loyal and helpful” to Trump.

* Speaking of the Strange campaign, the appointed incumbent and his allies are “dramatically outspending” Roy Moore and his allies on Alabama’s airwaves. The Republican primary runoff is now just six days away.

* And speaking of Roy Moore’s campaign, the far-right candidate’s website listed Phyllis Schlafly as one of his notable endorsements, despite the fact that Schlafly, the former Eagle Forum president, died over a year ago. By yesterday afternoon, her name was removed from Moore’s list.

* In Virginia, which will hold its gubernatorial election in just eight weeks, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Ralph Northam (D) with a double-digit advantage over Ed Gillespie (R), 51% to 41%. Most recent statewide polling shows a more competitive contest.

* In Colorado, former Rep. Tom Tancredo – remember him? – has decided to rejoin the Republican Party and told the NBC affiliate in Denver this week he’s thinking about running for governor next year.

* And The Guardian reports that the Koch brothers are planning a massive investment in the 2018 midterms, but the “piggy bank” may not be open to Republicans unless they pass regressive health care and tax reform bills.