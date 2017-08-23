Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.23.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With timing running out in Virginia’s gubernatorial race, the new Roanoke College poll shows Ralph Northam (D) up by seven over Ed Gillespie (R), 43% to 36%.

* On a related note, Gillespie released his first general-election television ad this morning, noting that he was a former presidential adviser. He doesn’t mention that the president he worked for was George W. Bush.

* Billionaire environmentalist Tom Steyer, meanwhile, announced this week that his political operation, NextGen America, will invest in Northam’s campaign ahead of the Nov. 7 election.

* In Rhode Island last night, Democrats won another state legislative special election, with community organizer Dawn Euer winning a state Senate race. The seat was previously held by a Democrat, so it doesn’t affect that balance in the chamber.

* In Phoenix last night, Donald Trump criticized Republican Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, but he was careful not to use their names specifically. “I will not mention any names,” he said. “Very presidential, isn’t it?”

* This morning, Trump dropped the pretense and renewed his criticisms of Jeff Flake by name.

* In Colorado, Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D) was going to run for governor, then he was going to retire, and now he’s running for re-election again, announcing this week that he’s re-discovered the “fire in the belly.”

* And in Alaska, Gov. Bill Walker (a Republican-turned-independent) and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott (a Democrat) ended the speculation and declared they’re running for a second term next year.