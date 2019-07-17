Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.17.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* There’s been a sudden flurry of presidential primary polling out of New Hampshire, including this new one from CNN, which found former Vice President Joe Biden (D) leading the field with 24% support. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) with 19% each. As is usually the case, the only other candidates with significant support were Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), with 10% and 9%, respectively.

* Speaking of polling, Quinnipiac polled Democrats in California – home to an early, March 3 primary – and found native daughter Kamala Harris leading the field with 23%, followed by Biden with 21%. Sanders and Warren were close behind, with 18% and 16% respectively, while Buttigieg was fifth with 3%.

* Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) raised a few eyebrows yesterday, telling reporters that when it comes to the future of the legislative filibuster, “nothing’s off the table.”

* Now that we’ve seen all of the second-quarter fundraising numbers for the presidential contenders, the Washington Post published a good analysis of the data, which I found compelling.

* Fresh off their controversial gambit to derail a climate bill, Oregon Republicans are now launching a recall campaign against Gov. Kate Brown (D), who cruised to a relatively easy victory just nine months ago. According to the Oregonian, “Organizers now have 90 days to gather 280,050 valid signatures from voters…. That’s a high bar: it’s not unusual for campaigns to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars collecting signatures to qualify initiatives for the ballot.”

* And in Mississippi, gubernatorial hopeful Robert Foster (R) generated national headlines by saying he didn’t want to be alone with a woman journalist. This week, one of his rivals for the GOP nomination, former state Supreme Court chief justice Bill Waller Jr. (R), endorsed the same policy, describing it as “common sense.”