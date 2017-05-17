Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.17.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump’s re-election campaign sent out a new fundraising letter yesterday, with a subject line that read, “SABOTAGE.” Apparently, officials on Team Trump wants donors to give them money because of the scandals swirling around the president.
* As if the congressional special election in South Carolina weren’t already dragged out enough, the Republican primary runoff, held yesterday, is apparently headed for a recount. The general election is June 20.
* Speaking of congressional special elections, in Montana, where GOP officials are increasingly worried about Greg Gianforte’s slipping advantage, the wealthy Republican candidate has lent himself $1 million for the campaign’s home stretch. The election is May 25, which is a week from tomorrow.
* The voter-ID law passed by North Carolina Republicans failed in the courts, and was effectively rendered dead by the U.S. Supreme Court this week, but GOP lawmakers in the state are apparently hard at work on a new voter-suppression bill. Gov. Roy Cooper (D) would veto such an effort, but GOP dominance in the legislature makes a veto override likely.
* The Center for American Progress hosted an Ideas Conference yesterday, which turned into a “pre-2020 showcase” for Democrats who are likely to consider the next presidential race. Among those in attendance were Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
* Although many GOP leaders hoped to persuade Rep. Pat Tiberi (R) to take on Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) in Ohio next year, the Republican congressman has decided to pass on the race.
* And in New Jersey, one of only two states hosting gubernatorial races this year, there’s a crowded Democratic primary field in the race to replace Gov. Chris Christie (R), but Democratic leaders appear to be coalescing behind former Ambassador Phil Murphy. Former Vice President Joe Biden is traveling to the Garden State in two weeks to campaign in support of Murphy. The primary is June 6.
