Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.26.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The House Republican leadership’s super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, is reportedly “set to spend another $3.5 million” in Georgia’s congressional special election. Karen Handel (R) will face off against Jon Ossoff (D) in a runoff schedule for June 20.
* Speaking of special elections, there’s a lower-profile race in California’s 34th district – two Democrats are facing off in a race to replace Xavier Becerra – and yesterday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi threw her support behind Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, who’s widely seen as the favorite.
* Also in California yesterday, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R) picked up his first challenger, with Andrew Janz (D), a young violent-crimes prosecutor, kicking off his first-ever campaign for elected office.
* Despite rumored pressure from GOP officials, Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) said yesterday he won’t run for state attorney general in his home state of New York next year.
* Though Colorado’s gubernatorial race is still coming together, on the Republican side, there’s a very real possibility that Mitt Romney’s nephew and George W. Bush’s cousin may vie for the GOP nomination.
* And as a result of a crowdsourced data project from the HuffPost, Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee acknowledged this week “that a final report it filed with the Federal Election Commission this month was riddled with errors.” The committee says it will amend its latest FEC reporting.
