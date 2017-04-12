Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.12.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Reflecting on Kansas’ congressional special election, Donald Trump said this morning that the Republican won “easily” against Democrats “who spent heavily [and] predicted victory.” All of this is true, except for the parts about the Republican winning easily, Democrats spending heavily, and Democrats predicting victory.
* In 2009, during a presidential address to Congress, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) heckled Barack Obama, shouting, “You lie.” At a town-hall event in his home district this week, the South Carolina Republican was heckled with the same phrase by his own constituents.
* In Virginia, a new Quinnipiac poll shows former Rep. Tom Perriello with a modest lead over Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, though most Dem voters remain undecided. Former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie has a more comfortable lead in the Republican primary.
* On a related note, the point that should alarm Republicans is that the same poll shows both Dems with double-digit leads over Gillespie in a hypothetical general-election match-up.
* And sticking with Virginia, the Quinnipiac poll also found Sen. Tim Kaine (D) with 20-point leads over his likely GOP rivals. Donald Trump’s approval rating in the commonwealth is just 36%.
* Sen. Susan Collins (R) acknowledged yesterday that she’s considering running for governor in Maine next year. If Collins gives up her Senate seat, Gov. Paul LePage (R) would appoint a replacement, who’d serve until 2020, when Collins’ current term is up.
* The Associated Press reported yesterday on a super PAC called the Ohio Freedom Fund, which is relying on dark money to support Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel’s (R) latest U.S. Senate campaign.
* House Democrats set out to recruit veterans to run for Congress next year, and the initiative is showing signs of success: “Jason Crow, a decorated Army Ranger, is running against Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.); Chrissy Houlahan, an Air Force officer, is running against Rep. Ryan Costello (R-Pa.); and Josh Butner, a Lt. Commander of the U.S. Navy Seals, is announcing against embattled Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.).”
* And in Connecticut, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (D) apparently wants to run for governor, despite being a convicted felon. His criminal record makes him ineligible for public financing, but Ganim is asking state officials to make an exception for him.
