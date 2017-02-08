Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.8.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* New developments in North Carolina: “A three-judge Superior Court panel has ordered a delay for state Senate confirmation hearings on Gov. Roy Cooper’s cabinet pending further hearings on whether a new law giving the General Assembly a say in those picks is constitutional.”
* When Jason Miller’s personal troubles led to his dismissal as White House communications director, the job went to press secretary Sean Spicer, who’s now tackling both positions simultaneously. Team Trump is reportedly now looking to “lighten the load” on Spicer and hire a full-time communications director.
* In Illinois, Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy is moving forward with plans to run for governor next year, taking on incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R). Kennedy, in case you’re curious about the family connections, is one of the late Robert Kennedy’s sons.
* In Virginia’s gubernatorial race, now just nine months away, former Rep. Tom Perriello (D) has chosen Julia Barnes as his campaign manager. Barnes is perhaps best known for overseeing Bernie Sanders’ presidential operation in New Hampshire last year.
* Former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander (D), fresh off his stronger-than-expected Senate campaign, is launching a new advocacy group “to punish elected officials who advance restrictions on the right to vote.” The organization will be called “Let America Vote,” and though many details are not yet available, the group has an advisory board with many prominent figures from progressive politics.
* Carly Fiorina, fresh off her failed presidential campaign, acknowledged this week that she may run for the Senate in Virginia next year. It would be Fiorina’s second attempt at joining the Senate, following a failed campaign in California in 2010.
* Assuming Sen. Jeff Sessions (R) is confirmed as attorney general, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) is reportedly eyeing state Attorney General Luther Strange (R) to fill the vacancy.
* And in the second campaign of the Trump era, Jeff Bourne (D) cruised to an easy victory yesterday in Virginia’s 71st House District. The seat was already in Democratic hands, and does not alter the commonwealth’s legislative makeup.
