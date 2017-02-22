Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.22.17
—Updated
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* After hinting in this direction last week, Howard Dean this morning endorsed South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the race to become the next DNC chair. The election is now just three days away.
* Donald Trump, oddly enough, also commented this morning on the DNC race, noting that Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) predicted early on that Trump could win the White House, even as others thought that was ridiculous. This happens to be true. Watch this clip from July 2015, and pay particular attention the reaction from pundits who heard Ellison’s comments.
* On a related note, an informal poll from The Hill shows Ellison ahead of Tom Perez in the DNC race, though Perez claims to have nailed down more endorsements.
* In Georgia’s congressional special election to replace Tom Price, the Daily Kos community has now raised $927,000 in support of Jon Ossoff (D). The election is scheduled for April 18, with a possible June 20 runoff.
* Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) is scheduled to meet this week with Donald Trump. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said yesterday the meeting was requested by the governor; a leading Kasich adviser said the president requested the meeting.
* In Virginia, the latest Quinnipiac poll offered good news for Sen. Tim Kaine (D). Asked about hypothetical match-ups against Laura Ingraham and Carly Fiorina, the incumbent Democrat, who’s up for re-election next year, leads both by 20 points.
* NRSC continues to run into some recruiting troubles. In the wake of Reps. Sean Duffy (Wis.) and Pat Meehan (Pa.) passing on 2018 Senate bids, Rep. Susan Brooks (Ind.) has also said she’s skipping the statewide race next year.
* And in Alabama’s wide-open gubernatorial race, don’t be too surprised if former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville throws his hat into the ring.
