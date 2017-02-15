Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.15.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.



* The latest out of North Carolina: “A three-judge panel has rejected Gov. Roy Cooper’s request to continue to block the new Cabinet approval process adopted by the General Assembly in December, but clarified that it’s the governor, not the state Senate, that launches any review of the key administrators.” [Note, this is an updated report from the one I mentioned earlier.]



* In the race to become the next DNC chair, former Labor Secretary Tom Perez claims to be closing in on the number of votes he’ll need to win. Rep. Keith Ellison’s (D-Minn.) team strongly disputes that assessment. The election is a week from Saturday.



* With control of Delaware’s state Senate on the line, former Vice President Joe Biden is trying to rally support for Stephanie Hansen, a local candidate who’s running in a Feb. 25 special election.



* Despite backing President Obama twice, Iowa easily threw its support to the Trump/Pence ticket in November. It’s therefore notable that the new Des Moines Register poll shows the Republican president with a 42% approval rating in the Hawkeye State. The same survey found Trump with a 49% disapproval rating.



* In the political parlor-room game about who’s feuding with whom in Donald Trump’s dysfunctional White House, it stood out yesterday when Breitbart News took aim at Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Steve Bannon, who used to run Breitbart, later said he’s “unhappy” with the piece.



* Two years ago, reporter Alison Parker was murdered live on the air. Now, her boyfriend, Chris Hurst, is running for the state House in Virginia. Among the issues he intends to focus on is keeping people under emergency protective orders from having guns.



* The Koch-financed Americans for Prosperity is already boasting about the investments it plans to make in the 2018 midterms, and what it expects between now and then from its allies. “If they repeal ObamaCare, which they’ve promised to do in four consecutive elections — and we’re encouraged that they’re going to do that — then they’ll have an organization that has their back, that genuinely tells their story,” AFP President Tim Phillips told The Hill this week.



* And in fundraising news, the National Republican Congressional Committee raised “$10 million in January, its largest ever haul for the first month of the year.” Its Democratic counterpart raised $7.8 million over the same period.