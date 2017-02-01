Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.1.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump was scheduled to make an appearance in Milwaukee this week, but those plans have been cancelled without explanation.
* At the White House event last night to introduce Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, both of the president’s adult sons were on hand, greeting senators and other guests. Trump’s adult sons are responsible for running the president’s business enterprise, which is supposed to be kept separate from Trump’s political affairs.
* As of Dec. 31, Trump’s campaign committee had over $7 million in the bank, thanks in part to contributions that continued to come in after Election Day. The president will be able to use those funds for his re-election bid, which he launched last week.
* In New Jersey, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Gov. Chris Christie (R) with an approval rating of just 17%. That’s one of the lowest I’ve ever seen, and it’s lower than Richard Nixon’s at the height of Watergate.
* Speaking of polling, a new Washington Post survey found far broader public support for participants in the recent women’s marches than for Tea Party activists seven years ago.
* A new political group called “Great America Alliance,” which will apparently promote the White House agenda, has a couple of notable co-chairmen: former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
* If Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) doesn’t get a position in the Trump administration, look for the notorious Republican official to run for governor next year.
