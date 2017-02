Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.1.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* Donald Trump was scheduled to make an appearance in Milwaukee this week, but those plans have been cancelled without explanation.* At the White House event last night to introduce Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, both of the president’s adult sons were on hand , greeting senators and other guests. Trump’s adult sons are responsible for running the president’s business enterprise, which is supposed to be kept separate from Trump’s political affairs.* As of Dec. 31, Trump’s campaign committee had over $7 million in the bank, thanks in part to contributions that continued to come in after Election Day. The president will be able to use those funds for his re-election bid, which he launched last week.* In New Jersey, the latest Quinnipiac poll found Gov. Chris Christie (R) with an approval rating of just 17% . That’s one of the lowest I’ve ever seen, and it’s lower than Richard Nixon’s at the height of Watergate.* Speaking of polling, a new Washington Post survey found far broader public support for participants in the recent women’s marches than for Tea Party activists seven years ago.* A new political group called “Great America Alliance,” which will apparently promote the White House agenda, has a couple of notable co-chairmen : former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.* If Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) doesn’t get a position in the Trump administration, look for the notorious Republican official to run for governor next year.