Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.28.16
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Gallup’s newest report shows President Obama remains the most admired man in America, beating out Donald Trump. Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama were the most admired women. Whether this will lead to some kind of far-right boycott of the Gallup Organization is unclear.
* A Republican blogger/activist in Michigan will spent a month behind bars following a conviction for election fraud in the 2012 elections. Brandon Hall was sentenced yesterday.
* Trump whined on Twitter this morning, “Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!” In case anyone is curious, “Wayne’s World” was released more than 24 years ago, and the president-elect still hasn’t quite perfected the joke.
* Trump has also been reduced to thanking himself unironically in second-person, crediting his election with the increase in consumer confidence. It’s worth noting for context that consumer confidence has risen steadily over the last eight years, for reasons that have nothing to do the president-elect.
* Sean Spicer, Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, said yesterday Trump will continue to tweet after he’s inaugurated, which Spicer said will be “exciting.” For whom, he did not say.
* President Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder continue to move forward with their redistricting reform initiative called the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. Yesterday, the group announced Kelly Ward, the former DCCC executive director, will lead the new organization.
* And Colorado has now officially replaced its caucus system with a primary system, which was a very sensible decision endorsed by voters.
