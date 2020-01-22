Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.22.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A new national CNN poll found Bernie Sanders jumping out in front of the pack in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, leading Joe Biden, 27% to 24%. Elizabeth Warren is third with 14%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 11%. Most voters, however, said they may yet change their minds.

* The same poll found Donald Trump trailing each of the top Democratic contenders in hypothetical match-ups, though Biden and Mike Bloomberg did the best, with both candidates leading the incumbent president by nine points.

* A new national Monmouth poll, however, paints a different picture: it found Biden in the lead with 30%, followed by Sanders at 23%. Monmouth found Warren in third with 14%, followed by Bloomberg at 9%, and Buttigieg at 6%.

* The former vice president also got some good news yesterday when he picked up endorsements from four Congressional Black Caucus members, three of whom had previously supported Sens. Kamala Harris or Cory Booker.

* The months-long conflict between the DCCC and the Congressional Progressive Caucus over “blacklisting” consultants who work with primary challengers has apparently been resolved.

* Bloomberg’s presidential campaign launched a new ad campaign this week focused specifically on Trump’s impeachment. As the AP noted, “The ad will run in 27 states, including states represented by vulnerable Republican senators, and be Bloomberg’s only ad on television in the next few days.”

* Warren announced yesterday that she would “create a federal task force” to investigate Trump administration corruption if she wins this year’s presidential election.

* And despite her new criticisms of Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton confirmed yesterday that she’ll support her party’s presidential nominee, no matter who leads the Democratic ticket.