Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.18.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* Donald Trump declared yesterday that he’s already chosen his slogan for his 2020 re-election campaign: “Keep America Great!” The exclamation point was his addition, not mine.
* Despite recently describing himself as the “Hemingway of Twitter,” Trump said last night he doesn’t “like” tweeting.
* In the same remarks, Trump said his 2016 campaign “set records in so many different ways.” He didn’t actually identify any of these ways, but the president-elect emphasized the number of counties he won on Election Day.
* As of this morning, I believe the new number of congressional Democrats who will not attend Friday’s inaugural event stands at 63.
* Given his authoritarian tendencies, it was a little unnerving to see Trump tell the Washington Post yesterday, “[W]e’re going to display our military. That military may come marching down Pennsylvania Avenue. That military may be flying over New York City and Washington, D.C., for parades. I mean, we’re going to be showing our military.”
* And Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank, is reportedly preparing a $20 million project “to study how the party lost its way and offer a new economic agenda for moving forward.” The initiative is called “New Blue.”
