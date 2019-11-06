Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.6.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Donald Trump last night claimed via Twitter that Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) “picked up at least 15 points” thanks to the president’s support. Trump soon after said the boost was “maybe 20.” The president appears to have completely made these numbers up, which is usually what he does after an election.

* On a related note, Bevin still hasn’t conceded, and Robert Stivers, the Republican president of the Kentucky Senate, told reporters “that a joint session of the Kentucky General Assembly may eventually decide the winner, citing a provision in the state constitution that hasn’t been used in 120 years.”

* In Monmouth University’s new national poll, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren are tied at 23% each in the race for the Democratic nomination, followed closely by Bernie Sanders at 20%. Compared to Monmouth’s findings from a month ago, Biden has slipped two points, Warren has dropped five points, and Sanders has gone up five points.

* On a related note, the same poll added, “Just over 4-in-10 (42%) registered voters feel that Trump should be reelected in 2020, while a majority (55%) say it is time to have someone new in the Oval Office. “

* It may not have been yesterday’s most high-profile contest, but voters in Wichita, Kansas, easily elected a Democratic mayor, with Brandon Whipple (D) defeating incumbent Jeff Longwell (R) by 10 points.

* Democrats also appear to have done well in local races in Pennsylvania, including the Delaware County Council, a “Republican stronghold since the Civil War,” where Dems will now hold all five seats.

* The ranked-choice voting initiative I was keeping an eye on in New York City passed.

* And while many of the country’s eligible voters don’t bother to cast ballots, it’s worth noting that Drew Morgan this week cast an absentee ballot – from the International Space Station. And I’d argue that if he can vote from space, the rest of us can make the effort to vote from earth.