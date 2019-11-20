Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.20.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In case there weren’t enough going on in the political world, MSNBC and the Washington Post will host the latest Democratic presidential primary debate tonight in Atlanta. Ten candidates will participate.

* Though I have some concerns about the methodology, the latest Saint Anselm College poll in New Hampshire found Pete Buttigieg leading the 2020 field with 25%, while Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren were tied for second place with 15% support each. No other candidate reached double digits, though Bernie Sanders, at 9%, was close.

* Speaking of the former South Bend mayor, Buttigieg, who’s struggling badly to win over African-American support, brought his message yesterday to Morehouse College, a historically black, all-male college in Atlanta.

* According to a report in Time magazine, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has let some of his fellow Republicans know he plans to give up his post and run for Kansas’ open U.S. Senate seat, but he’s not sure “how to get out” of the Trump administration “in one piece.”

* Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid spoke at an event in his home state of Nevada over the weekend and downplayed the importance of the first two 2020 nominating contests. “I don’t think it matters what happens in Iowa or New Hampshire because those states are not representative of the country anymore,” Reid said.

* And just one year after former Rep. Mike Coffman (R-Colo.) lost his congressional re-election bid, he appears to have landed on his feet: he was elected mayor of Aurora. It was very close, but his Democratic rival formally conceded yesterday.