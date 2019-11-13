Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.13.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest Monmouth poll out of Iowa shows Pete Buttigieg out in front with 22%, followed by Joe Biden at 19%, and Elizabeth Warren at 18%. Bernie Sanders was fourth in the poll with 13%.

* Though Georgia tends to be a pretty reliable red state, a new poll from the Atlanta Journal Constitution shows each of the top Democratic presidential hopefuls leading Donald Trump in hypothetical match-ups. Joe Biden, who led the president by eight points in the poll, did the best against Trump.

* Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who recently ended his own presidential campaign, this morning announced his support for Biden. This is the first endorsement from a former 2020 contender.

* American Bridge this week launched a $3 million advertising campaign, focusing on Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. Each of the ads feature individual voters who supported Trump in 2016, but who now regret it.

* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg hasn’t formally kicked off a presidential campaign, but he recently filed to participate in Alabama’s primary, and yesterday, he flew to Arkansas to file the paperwork to run in its primary, too.

* Speaking of Arkansas, Josh Mahony was the Democratic candidate running against Sen. Tom Cotton (R) next year, but two hours after the filing deadline, Mahony ended his candidacy. It raises the prospect of the far-right Republican incumbent running unopposed in 2020.

* Finally, South Carolina’s Mark Sanford, a former governor and congressman, was one of three Republicans taking on Trump in a Republican presidential primary, though Sanford yesterday dropped out of the race. He explained his decision by saying there’s “no appetite on the right for a nuanced conversation on the fiscal deficit.”