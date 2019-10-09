Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 10.9.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A national Quinnipiac poll released yesterday found Elizabeth Warren holding onto her narrow lead over Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination, 29% to 26%. Bernie Sanders was third with 16%, and no other candidate topped 5%.

* The same poll found Biden leading Donald Trump in a hypothetical general election match-up by 11 points (51% to 40%), Warren leading Trump by eight points (49% to 41%), and Sanders leading him by seven points (49% to 42%).

* Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang was at 3% in the Quinnipiac poll, which means he’s now the eighth candidate to qualify for the Democrats’ presidential primary debate in November.

* On a related note, we learned yesterday that MSNBC and the Washington Post will co-host the fifth Democratic presidential primary debate on Nov. 20 in Georgia. As NBC News’ report on this added, “The specific location, venue, format and moderators will be announced at a later date.”

* With just a few days remaining ahead of Louisiana’s first round of balloting in the state’s gubernatorial race, the latest Emerson poll found Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) leading the field with 48% – which is awfully close to the 50% threshold he’d need to avoid a runoff and serve a second term. Eddie Rispone (R) was second in the poll with 25%, followed by Ralph Abraham (R) at 19%.

* At home in Vermont yesterday, Bernie Sanders told reporters that in the wake of his heart attack that he’ll have to “change the nature of the campaign a bit.” The independent senator suggested the shift will mean holding fewer campaign fewer events.

* Because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is nothing if not shameless, his re-election campaign yesterday began promoting a Politico article pointing to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s alleged favoritism for Kentucky. Chao, of course, is McConnell’s wife. “Mitch McConnell is a Kentucky Asset,” the senator’s team wrote in a tweet highlighting the report.

* Probate judge Steven Reed (D) made history yesterday, becoming the first African-American mayor of Montgomery, Alabama.

* And Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) has thrown her endorsement to Joe Biden, looking past her fellow California senator, Kamala Harris. Feinstein had previously indicated support for Biden in January, but that was before most of the Democratic candidates had formally launched their campaigns. Biden now has five endorsements from sitting U.S. senators, more than any other Democratic candidate.