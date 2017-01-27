‘We have lost the trust and confidence of our friends’

President Trump’s slash-and-burn actions in his first week have been dramatic, but dangerously lacking in a consensus of support, even within his own administration. The risks were evident in the collapse of a planned meeting with Mexico’s president and in Trump’s embrace of torture tactics rejected by his secretary of defense and CIA director.



Trump’s “tweet from the hip” style produced its first real foreign rupture Thursday, when Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a planned visit to Washington. That followed Trump’s tweet that he should stay away if he wasn’t ready to pay for the often-proclaimed border wall.