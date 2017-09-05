The Rachel Maddow Show 09/05/17

Rachel Maddow 9/5/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Maddow: US anti-immigrant policy has racist roots
5 hours 31 min ago
Kamala Harris: Passing DREAM Act 'right thing to do'
3 hours 48 min ago
Lawrence: Trump painted himself into a 'DACA' corner
4 hours 29 min ago
House GOP subpoenas FBI, DOJ on Trump dossier
4 hours 47 min ago
Trump: I have a great heart for the 'Dreamers'
10 hours 3 min ago
Longtime Trump confidant is latest to leave White House
Rep. Castro: New report means it's time for Trump impeachment
Franken on DACA: We are going to find the votes for this
Matthews: Trump tears away the standards that have held us up
Trump lawyer to reporter: 'Are you on drugs?'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL