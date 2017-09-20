The Rachel Maddow Show 09/20/17

Rachel Maddow 9/20/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Newly revealed Russia interactions at top of Trump's campaign
6 hours 12 min ago
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
6 hours 42 min ago
NYT: Mueller requests docs from White House on Trump
9 hours 32 min ago
WaPo: Manafort offered briefings to Kremlin linked billionaire
9 hours 27 min ago
Trump cabinet member under fire for $25,000 jet charter
7 hours 46 min ago
Brokaw: Price's jet is 'outrageous example of arrogance'
7 hours 41 min ago
Kaine: GOP health plan is 'smokescreen' for Medicaid cuts
8 hours 14 min ago
Kasich on Obamacare: It’s flawed but we should fix it
100% of Puerto Rico without power after Maria
Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL