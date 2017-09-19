The Rachel Maddow Show 09/19/17

Rachel Maddow 9/19/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump vs. the world at the United Nations
9 hours 39 min ago
Jimmy Kimmel: Cassidy lied to my face about healthcare
7 hours 33 min ago
Lawrence: Why Trump's UN speech is most dangerous in history
7 hours 53 min ago
Trump paying legal bills with RNC donor money
8 hours 52 min ago
Dangerous Hurricane Maria hurtles toward Puerto Rico
8 hours 42 min ago
Sherman on Trump UN speech: 'Dangerous' where U.S. is headed
The last stand for Obamacare
Congressman arrested at Trump Tower DACA protest
Blumenthal on Manafort: We should subpoena him
Deadly earthquake shakes Mexico City, collapses buildings

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL