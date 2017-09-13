The Rachel Maddow Show 09/13/17

Rachel Maddow 9/13/17

Trump: Ryan & McConnell agree with us on DACA
3 hours 10 min ago
Maddow: New revelations deepen Flynn legal jeopardy
12 hours 52 min ago
Sanders: Medicare for all 'isn't a government takeover'
15 hours 11 min ago
Deal or No Deal?: Trump & Dems conflict on DACA deal
5 hours 41 min ago
'This is Trump': Franken cautions against DACA projections
13 hours 9 min ago
Why would Mnuchin want gov't plane for honeymoon?
How Russia's virtual crimes leave fingerprints
What happened at dinner? Confusion over DACA deal
Huckabee Sanders calls for journalist to be fired
Mike Flynn's son subject of Russia investigation

