The Rachel Maddow Show 09/12/17

Rachel Maddow 9/12/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Russia used Facebook to foment unrest over immigrants in U.S.
4 hours 16 min ago
Trump dines with Democrats, hoping to save agenda
4 hours 4 min ago
Report: Russia planned for ‘broad reset’ under Trump
5 hours 57 min ago
Trump exposed for lie about sketchy business partner
4 hours 33 min ago
Senate Intel interested in Russian ops on Facebook
3 hours 34 min ago
Daily Beast: Trump campaign turns over documents to Mueller
What's up with all of Steve Bannon's shirts?
Matthews: Mueller is closing in on Trump
The voter fraud lies keep coming from the Trump admin.
Reporter details scoop about Trump lawyers vs. Kushner

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL