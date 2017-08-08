The Rachel Maddow Show 08/08/17

Rachel Maddow 8/8/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

FBI searched Paul Manafort's home
Maddow: Trump bellicosity a frightening new variable in NK
17 hours 26 min ago
The deadly drug Fentanyl is just a click away
2 hours 44 min ago
Expert: Two insecure, inexperienced, impulsive leaders in control of destructive force
17 hours 1 min ago
Lawrence: 'Unpredictable liar' Trump in first dangerous crisis
16 hours 24 min ago
Trump losing support from GOP base: poll
Fmr. Defense Secretary: North Korea is 'not suicidal'
USA Today: Trump sent private messages to Mueller
Four star general: Trump's NK threat was 'a real blunder'
Col. Wilkerson: Trump acting like he's negotiating casino deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL