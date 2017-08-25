The Rachel Maddow Show 08/25/17

Rachel Maddow 8/25/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Rachel Maddow Show.

Tillerson and Gorka make controversial remarks about W.H.
7 hours 19 min ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
1 day 6 hours ago
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
9 hours 43 min ago
Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
9 hours 31 min ago
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of Harvey
How far does Chief of Staff Kelly's reach extend?
Kasich calls presidential pardon of Arpaio 'out of bounds'
Trump pardon incites fierce response from civil rights groups
Mueller seeks grand jury testimony from Manafort associates

