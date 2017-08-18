The Rachel Maddow Show 08/18/17

Rachel Maddow 8/18/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Steve Bannon out at WH after chaotic tenure
9 hours 27 min ago
Schatz: Jewish members of Trump cabinet should resign
8 hours 18 min ago
Schmidt to WH staffers: 'Be on the right side of history'
11 hours 34 min ago
Is Trump isolating himself?
9 hours 4 min ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn quits as Trump advisor
7 hours 45 min ago
Trump to arts committee: You can’t quit, I’m firing you
Breitbart editor: Trump would've lost without Bannon
Why allies expect Bannon to return to Breitbart News
Fmr. Trump supporter recants: I can't stand this disgrace any longer
Wallace: Bannon's tragic flaw was his hubris

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL