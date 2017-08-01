The Rachel Maddow Show 08/01/17

Rachel Maddow 8/1/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: DoJ to attack affirmative action in college admissions
7 hours 14 min ago
Lawrence: Trump confusion could hinder GOP tax cuts
5 hours 45 min ago
Murphy: Trump signaling Russia has 'free rein around the world'
5 hours 55 min ago
Detective says Fox News lured him into plot to help Trump WH
10 hours 4 min ago
White House: Trump didn't dictate Trump Jr. statement
8 hours 30 min ago
Trump: 'That White House is a real dump'
Prankster tricks Scaramucci with fake emails
Flake: I don't agree with everything Trump does
A history of Trump’s great ‘jokes’
Dem Senator: Trump must stop being Putin’s lapdog

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL