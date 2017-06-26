The Rachel Maddow Show 06/26/17

Rachel Maddow 6/26/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
12 hours 31 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep: Why I changed my mind on Obamacare
6 hours 49 min ago
Trump threatens Assad, citing evidence of chemical weapons prep
6 hours 54 min ago
New details make Kushner meeting with Russian bank even weirder
7 hours 28 min ago
Sen. Brown: Senate health care bill 'morally reprehensible'
8 hours 48 min ago
FBI interviewed Carter Page at length
Keith Ellison: Trump's travel ban 'greenlighting' hate
Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi hug it out
Matthews: If D.C. is a swamp, Trump's the swamp fox
Murphy: The Senate health care bill is no improvement

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL