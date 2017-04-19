The Rachel Maddow Show 04/19/17

Rachel Maddow 4/19/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Warren: Trump will deliver knock-out blow to middle class
10 hours 18 min ago
Maddow: DeVos' brother met with Russian officials
10 hours 42 min ago
Here's why the FBI pursued fmr. Trump aide Carter Page
8 hours 23 min ago
Warren: Turn heat up on Trump Russia case
10 hours 7 min ago
The Trump Effect on Republicans
8 hours 55 min ago
Lisa Bloom on O'Reilly's firing: 'We persisted'
White House defends comments on Navy's location
First DREAMer deported under Trump
Chaffetz: 'There's more to life' than being in Congress
Rev. Al Sharpton: O'Reilly promoted white nationalism

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL