The Rachel Maddow Show 03/08/17

Rachel Maddow 3/8/17

'Everybody knows' Trump's phones not tapped
7 hours 18 min ago
Cummings: POTUS “very enthusiastic” about drug price plan
5 hours 28 min ago
McConnell on Mexico paying for wall: 'Uh, no'
2 hours 22 min ago
GOP congressman shares his concerns on health care
5 hours 42 min ago
Senator says GOP health bill gives 'huge tax' cuts for the rich
5 hours 51 min ago
Maddow: New facts on Russia influence on GOP platform
Lawrence: Trump staff worst in Washington history
Senators ask DOJ for info after Trump's wiretap claim
Cruz dines at White House after bitter 2016 race
Trump weakens State Dept. as Putin would want

