The Rachel Maddow Show 01/04/17

Rachel Maddow 1/4/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
10 hours 26 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
9 hours 32 min ago
Sen. GOPers prepared to kill special Russia hacking probe
Sources: Sen. Coats is Trump's leading DNI candidate
15 hours 15 min ago
200,000 expected at Women's March on Washington
10 hours 53 min ago
The first crisis of the Trump presidency
If Obamacare is repealed, what replaces it?
Senate sets confirmation hearings for next week
Schumer: Dems will resist Trump on 'stolen' SCOTUS seat
Sanders: Republicans wrong to claim mandate

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL