The Rachel Maddow Show 01/17/17

Rachel Maddow 1/17/17

Obama commutes Chelsea Manning's prison sentence
7 hours 55 min ago
Sanders confronts Trump's Education Secretary nominee
4 hours 17 min ago
Obamacare popularity hits record high
4 hours 33 min ago
Putin 'feels like he's been elected president'
4 hours 49 min ago
Protests off to early start ahead of Trump inauguration
1 day 3 hours ago
UN Ambassador Power: Putin is a 'very powerful leader'
Chelsea Manning’s attorney: ‘This has saved her life’
Is Trump doing enough to unite the country?
Trump approval below 50 percent in new poll
Will Trump boost drilling, fracking in America?

