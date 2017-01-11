The Rachel Maddow Show 01/11/17
Rachel Maddow 1/11/17
Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's The Rachel Maddow Show. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
Live Online
Retrieving Data...
LIVE - ONLY ONLINE
-
Desc
- Information
-
-
videos
The Rachel Maddow Show full episodes
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Trump packs news into first press...
Republicans could get stuck on Obamacare...
Experts on Trump's proposed business plan:...
Intel director talks to Trump about dossier
Trump won't criticize Putin but slams...
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
An art heist on Capitol Hill
Trump fires back at Buzzfeed
Kellyanne Conway: We were proven right...
Pelosi: What does Russia have on Trump?
Senate grills Trump's Secretary of State pick
Sharpton: We talk more honestly about race...
Trump briefed on shocking allegations...
Unverified Trump Russia tale roils politics
Crowley copying charges outpace Trump denials
Trump takes meeting with 'vaccine skeptic'
Politics
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Michael Moore: Trump is 'godfather' of...
The Trump dog and pony show
Crowley copying charges outpace Trump denials
Trump takes meeting with 'vaccine skeptic'
GOP forced to postpone some nominee hearings
Intense day of Senate hearings for Sessions
Trump skimps on crucial vetting of...
Obamas' next phase considered amid transition
Trump weak vetting invites future scandal
Source: Trump son-in-law as WH adviser
Dems, GOP prepare for confirmation fights
Trump team: Sessions criticisms 'unfair'
The process behind a vetting for cabinet...
How quickly will GOP replace Obamacare?
Dems demand delay in confirmation hearings
'We have a Russia problem'
Morning Joe
'A collection of rumors': Discussing the...
Sharpton: We talk more honestly about race...
Priebus: Memo is 'complete, total garbage'
Mike Lee: Jeff Sessions will make a good AG
Joe: Was oppo research attached to dossier?
Trump tweets: 'Are we living in Nazi...
GOP senator: Tillerson brings experience...
Sen. Coons: Tough decisions ahead in hearings
McCaskill: Get rid of conflicts before...
Adult site shuts down ads after Senate report
GOP senator says Tillerson views in ...
Valerie Jarrett: ACA repeal could be ...
The long term risk of the American debt
Trump, Pompeo and a delicate balancing act
Can Kelly make it through confirmation...
What to expect from Sessions confirmation...
Intelligence reform in wake of latest report
What was missing from intel report?
Scoring the Obama White House
Van Susteren discusses debut of new show
Rachel Maddow
Exxon needs policy change to cash in on...
Sessions' past as prosecutor raises alarm
Booker: Sessions 'a clear threat' to many
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Congressman rushed to hospital after collapse
Unverified Trump Russia tale roils politics
As Obama term ends, assessments begin
Intense day of Senate hearings for Sessions
GOP forced to postpone some nominee hearings
Trump takes meeting with 'vaccine skeptic'
Crowley copying charges outpace Trump denials
Trump skimps on crucial vetting of...
Obamas' next phase considered amid transition
Trump ends inauguration tradition with firing
Putin bitter over exposed election rigging
Trump lies about Russia intelligence report
Trump attempts to intimidate NBC News
Interest in anti-Trump organizing flourishes
Trump tests media with aggressive schedule
New Russian cyber-aggression details emerge