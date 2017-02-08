Warren silenced by Senate GOP during fight over Sessions

Senator Elizabeth Warren talks with Rachel Maddow about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell using an obscure Senate rule to silence Warren on speaking anymore on the Jeff Sessions nomination because she read from a Coretta Scott King letter already…

Senate Republicans voted to silence the Democrats’ Elizabeth Warren after she read from a letter by the widow of Martin Luther King that criticized the civil rights record of Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions.



The debate on the confirmation of Sen. Sessions came to a screeching but temporary halt Tuesday night when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, objected to a speech that the Massachusetts Democrat was giving.