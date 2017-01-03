Waiting for Trump to share his secret sources of information

Conway also backed her boss away from a promise he made on New Year’s Eve, when he told his traveling pool of reporters that “I also know things that other people don’t know” regarding cyberattacks against U.S. political targets that the U.S. intelligence community have attributed to the Russian government. Trump has been unwilling to concede that assessment and told reporters that “you’ll find out on Tuesday or Wednesday” what information he has that nobody else does.



“He didn’t say, he didn’t necessarily say he’d announce it. What he’s saying is that we’ll find out, he’ll find out. I think it’s all very contingent on what these intelligence officials reveal in their briefing, Anderson, and everybody should be very happy that the president-elect is open to receiving that briefing. He’s very much looking forward to that,” Conway told [CNN’s Anderson Cooper].