Voters in urban areas discover what they ‘have to lose’ under Trump

Released Thursday, the budget calls for $6.2 billion of cuts to the nation’s Housing and Urban Development agency, putting the already strapped federal housing authority under even bigger strain. […]



To slash an additional 1.1 billion from the HUD budget, Trump’s proposal eliminates the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the Choice Neighborhoods program, and the Self-help Homeownership Opportunity program, SHOP. The administration calls these “lower priority programs.”