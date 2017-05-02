Unexplained fondness for totalitarian leaders dogs Donald Trump

Senator Chris Murphy talks with Rachel Maddow about how Donald Trump’s repeated praise for despots and dictators degrades the high global moral standing of the United States and gives license to other leaders who are inclined to abuse their power.

President Trump continued his outreach to rogue leaders on Monday, declaring he would meet North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong-un, provided the circumstances were right, even as the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, brushed aside the president’s invitation to visit the White House, saying he might be “too busy.” Mr. Trump’s unorthodox overtures – to a nuclear-armed despot who brutally purged his rivals, and an insurgent politician accused of extrajudicial killings of drug suspects – illustrated the president’s confidence in his ability to make deals and his willingness to talk to virtually anyone. Above all, they highlighted his penchant for flouting the norms of diplomacy, no matter his larger aim.

“I have to say, I don’t understand Donald’s bizarre fascination with dictators and strongmen who have no love for America. He praised China for the Tiananmen Square massacre; he said it showed strength. He said, ‘You’ve got to give Kim Jong Un credit’ for taking over North Korea – something he did by murdering everyone he saw as a threat, including his own uncle, which Donald described gleefully, like he was recapping an action movie. And he said if he were grading Vladimir Putin as a leader, he’d give him an A.



“Now, I’ll leave it to the psychiatrists to explain his affection for tyrants.”