Two national polls: Obamacare now more popular than Trump





It created an awkward political dynamic: the new president is now less popular than the health care law he’s eager to destroy.



Yesterday, Public Policy Polling released the results of a new national survey – the results of which were



That’s obviously a pretty modest difference, but the broader point remains the same: Trump is working from the assumption that the ACA is a disaster the public is eager to get rid of, but when pollsters actually gauge Americans’ attitudes, the reform law is more popular than the president bashing it.



We are closer than we have ever been to the repeal of Obamacare. And a funny thing happened along the way: Americans have suddenly decided that they’re pretty cool with the government being involved in their health care, after all.



In fact, even many Republicans now say this.

Public attitudes are shaped by a variety of factors, but don’t discount the possibility that Americans started appreciating the ACA quite a bit more when they realized Republicans might take it – and its many benefits – away from them.





