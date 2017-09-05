Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 9.5.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* First Harvey, now Irma: “Bottled water, flashlights, batteries and other staples were flying off store shelves across Puerto Rico on Tuesday as nervous residents braced for the arrival of Hurricane Irma – already one of the strongest storms ever recorded and currently packing 185 mph winds.”

* Western fires: “Winds wreaked havoc on wildfires that were threatening two crown jewels of the National Park Service on Monday, pushing the flames toward manmade and natural icons in and around Glacier and Yosemite national parks.”

* Russia: “President Vladimir V. Putin seemed to be in top form during a news conference in China on Tuesday, answering a question about President Trump by saying the American leader is ‘not my bride, and I am not his groom.’”

* A growing list: “Add the Palm Beach Habilitation Center to the list of charities exiting President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club.”

* I’m curious who’d pay money to hear him talk: “Sean Spicer … has signed with Worldwide Speakers Group, the company confirmed to POLITICO.”

* This sounds like the sort of thing the United States could do: “The Canadian government, working with a Toronto-based nonprofit, has quietly allowed gay men and lesbians from the Russian republic of Chechnya to seek safety in Canada over the past three months.”

* Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) had some notable comments at a policy conference in Italy last week: “I realize that I come to Italy at a time when many are questioning whether America is still committed to remaining engaged in the world, to upholding our traditional alliances, and standing up for the values we share. I also realize – and there is no point in avoiding a little straight talk here – that this doubt has much to do with some of the actions and statements of our president.”

* I’m glad Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson is slowly starting to share his concerns about the Trump administration and its approach to homeland security.

* It’s hard not to wonder whether the current president read (or understood) the message left for him by his predecessor: “On Inauguration Day, in one of his final acts as president, Barack Obama left a letter to Donald Trump, welcoming him to the White House and offering him advice in an office that lacks ‘a clear blueprint for success.’”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.